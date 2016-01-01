Dr. Craig Creasman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Creasman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Creasman, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Creasman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Creasman works at
Locations
Aesthetic Surgery of Silicon Valley2400 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 369-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Craig Creasman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Creasman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Creasman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Creasman speaks Tagalog.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Creasman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creasman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Creasman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Creasman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.