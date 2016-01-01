See All Plastic Surgeons in San Jose, CA
Dr. Craig Creasman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Craig Creasman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Creasman works at Craig N Creasman MD in San Jose, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic Surgery of Silicon Valley
    2400 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 369-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age Spots
Intense Pulse Light
Lipodystrophy
Age Spots
Intense Pulse Light
Lipodystrophy

Age Spots Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Conditions Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Craig Creasman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609839372
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
