Dr. Craig Couch, MD

Neurology
Dr. Craig Couch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. 

Dr. Couch works at Central Texas Neurology Consultants in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Central Texas Neurology Consultants
    Central Texas Neurology Consultants
16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 100 Bldg B, Round Rock, TX 78681
(512) 218-1222

  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 12, 2020
    I've been seeing Dr. Couch for migraines for the past 20 years. I absolutely love him and his office staff! He listens intently to everything I have to say and then we discuss any changes to my treatment options. He knows that there is only one medication that helps my migraines and is willing to prescribe it when my previous neurologist wouldn't even consider prescribing it. If I ask to try a new medication, he is willing to discuss those options with me. He treats me like a partner in my wellness journey instead of just throwing prescriptions and more tests at me. Last year, I moved 4 hours away from his office but I continue going back to him rather than trying to find a neurologist closer to my area.
    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1568497733
    Internship
    • Baylor University
    Dr. Craig Couch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Couch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Couch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Couch works at Central Texas Neurology Consultants in Round Rock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Couch’s profile.

    Dr. Couch has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Couch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

