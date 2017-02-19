Overview

Dr. Craig Colville, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Flower Hospital.



Dr. Colville works at Reconstructive And Aesthetic Surgeons, Inc. in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.