Dr. Craig Colville, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Craig Colville, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Flower Hospital.

Dr. Colville works at Reconstructive And Aesthetic Surgeons, Inc. in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John Zavell MD FACS
    2865 N Reynolds Rd Ste 250, Toledo, OH 43615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 534-6551
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fulton County Health Center
  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
  • ProMedica Flower Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birthmark
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Birthmark
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 19, 2017
    I had an excellent experience and exceptional results. Dr Colville and his staff are professional and great to work with. I had an augmentation due to asymmetry. Now my are breast are symmetrical and I am very happy with the results. I was surprised at how easy the procedure was to heal from. I took pain meds for a day and a half. I took one full day off work. I highly recommend Dr Colville for breast augmentation.
    Jackie C in Maumee, OH — Feb 19, 2017
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Colville to family and friends

    Dr. Colville's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Colville

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    About Dr. Craig Colville, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932108271
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Indiana University School Medicine
    Medical Education
    • SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Colville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colville has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colville works at Reconstructive And Aesthetic Surgeons, Inc. in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Dr. Colville’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Colville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

