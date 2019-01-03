Dr. Craig Colliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Colliver, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Craig Colliver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD.
Dr. Colliver works at
Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center9901 Medical Center Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 826-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Surgery PC9707 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 251-4128
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Post op went exactly as predicted, back to better than normal in 6-weeks.
- General Surgery
- English
Dr. Colliver has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colliver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
