Dr. Craig Colliver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD.



Dr. Colliver works at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital Wound Care Center in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.