Dr. Craig Coleby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- UT
- Riverton
- Dr. Craig Coleby, MD
Dr. Craig Coleby, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Coleby, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverton, UT. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
Dr. Coleby works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Urology Group - Riverton12391 S 4000 W Ste 100H, Riverton, UT 84096 Directions (385) 360-1029
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Riverton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abscess Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Circumcision, Infant
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Infant Care
- View other providers who treat Infections
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Injuries
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Injuries
- View other providers who treat Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Function Test
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nebulizer Treatment
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Sports Injuries
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Injuries
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Instability
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Pain
- View other providers who treat Simple Fracture Care and Casting
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Injections
- View other providers who treat Sports Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Synvisc® Injection
- View other providers who treat Tendonitis
- View other providers who treat Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wart Removal
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Well Baby Care
- View other providers who treat Well Child Examination
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Coleby?
Very knowledgeable Easy to communicate with Highly qualified, very pleased Great doctor
About Dr. Craig Coleby, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1386825024
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Pediatric Sports Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coleby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coleby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coleby works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.