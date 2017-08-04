Dr. Craig Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Cohen, MD
Dr. Craig Cohen, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Phoenix Children's Medical Group10250 N 92nd St Ste 212, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 631-3087
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Cohen was responsible for identifying and overseeing a repair of a complex and rare congenital heart defect - a supra cristal VSD - for my husband over 12 years ago. He was amazing in how he managed his care and explained in detailed to our young children ages 6 and 11 the prognosis and how they would fix it. He truly saved his life and we now have 2 more beautiful children and have had over 12 years with very little complications. We would highly recommend Dr. Cohen.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1073564373
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
