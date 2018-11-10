Overview

Dr. Craig Clifford, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Clifford works at Franciscan Foot & Ankle Associates at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.