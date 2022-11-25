Overview

Dr. Craig Cieciura, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Cieciura works at Family Physicians Of Carmel in Carmel, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.