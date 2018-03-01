Dr. Craig Chebuhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chebuhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Chebuhar, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Chebuhar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1717 N Ste # 534, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 432-3293
-
2
pinnacle woodstock1505 Stone Bridge Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 926-9112
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
What a great doctor. He has treated my family and me for years. Talented and compassionate. Five stars for Dr Chebuhar!
About Dr. Craig Chebuhar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1417950130
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Orthopedic Surgery
