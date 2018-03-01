See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Craig Chebuhar, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Craig Chebuhar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1717 N Ste # 534, Pensacola, FL 32501 (850) 432-3293
    1505 Stone Bridge Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30189 (770) 926-9112

  • Northside Hospital Cherokee

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion
Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Mar 01, 2018
    What a great doctor. He has treated my family and me for years. Talented and compassionate. Five stars for Dr Chebuhar!
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
