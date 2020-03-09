Dr. Craig Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Chang, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.
They frequently treat conditions like Peptic Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5621 Corsica Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 570-8585
-
2
Corpus Christi Office6210 Wooldridge Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 570-8585
-
3
Corpus Christi Office5826 Esplanade Dr Ste 202, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 570-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Detar Hospital Navarro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Seeing Dr Chang saved my life! Picking up the phone to make the first appointment was a life changing expierence. I can't imagine going through this processes with any other Dr. He is truly the best.
About Dr. Craig Chang, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306802814
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- University Mo Truman Med Center
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
