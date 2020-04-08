Overview

Dr. Craig Cassidy, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Cassidy works at Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction - Mesa in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.