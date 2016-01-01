Dr. Craig Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Carter, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Carter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Carter works at
Locations
Craig B Carter, MD315 N 3rd Ave Ste 204, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 915-8585
Citrus Valley Medical Center210 W San Bernardino Rd, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 446-4461
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Craig Carter, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Huron Rd Hosp
- White Memorial Medical Center
- Loma Linda School of Medicine
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
