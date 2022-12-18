Overview

Dr. Craig Carter, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville.



Dr. Carter works at Tri-State Orthopaedics in Evansville, IN with other offices in Boonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block, Somatic and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.