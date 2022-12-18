Dr. Craig Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Carter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Carter, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville.
Dr. Carter works at
Locations
Tri-State Orthopaedics225 CROSSLAKE DR, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 477-1558Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
West Side Office5625 Pearl Dr Ste 101, Evansville, IN 47712 Directions (812) 474-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Warrick Office1116 Millis Ave, Boonville, IN 47601 Directions (812) 477-1558
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After a fall Dr Carter treated fracture of right elbow radial head, scaphoid fracture in right hand & prescribed my physical therapy. Subsequently diagnosed my right shoulder arthritis and need for Followup with Shoulder specialist. Dr Carter listens carefully to symptoms, patiently and gently assesses injury and follows up with the physical therapists. He is highly esteemed by the medical support staff who see him daily working with different patients and injuries. One of the unique situations at Tri-State Orthopedics. The Doctors, Radiologists, and Physical Therapist on same floor. Efficient for medical staff and patient. Easy location to get to off Lloyd and plenty of parking and wheel chair if needed
About Dr. Craig Carter, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1194922450
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Medical College of Georgia
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- University Of Kentucky
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block, Somatic and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.