Overview

Dr. Craig Carson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Carson works at Oklahoma Arthritis Center in Edmond, OK with other offices in Norman, OK, Tulsa, OK and Enid, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.