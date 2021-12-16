See All Rheumatologists in Edmond, OK
Dr. Craig Carson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Craig Carson, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (68)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Craig Carson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

Dr. Carson works at Oklahoma Arthritis Center in Edmond, OK with other offices in Norman, OK, Tulsa, OK and Enid, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Arthritis Center
    1701 Renaissance Blvd Ste 110, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 844-4978
  2. 2
    Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Norman
    808 Wall St, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 977-4321
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Tulsa
    6135 S 90th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (539) 215-5609
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Enid
    825 E Owen K Garriott Rd, Enid, OK 73701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 701-2586
  5. 5
    Oklahoma Neurology Center
    1705 Renaissance Blvd Ste 120, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 726-9855
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Lupus
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Lupus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Carson?

    Dec 16, 2021
    Although I agree with some of the reviews about the long wait time, it's absolutely worth it. Dr. Carson is an exceptional doctor - very kind, understanding & patient. He really wants to help you & listens to your problems. I would highly recommend Dr. Carson. He's one in a million.
    Norma — Dec 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Carson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Craig Carson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carson to family and friends

    Dr. Carson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Carson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Craig Carson, MD.

    About Dr. Craig Carson, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043288673
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Okla Med Rsch Fdn
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Deaconess Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Carson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carson has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Carson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Craig Carson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.