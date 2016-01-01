Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig Carroll, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Carroll, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, North Suburban Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Locations
Rocky Mountain Neurodiagnostics1511 Onyx Cir, Longmont, CO 80504 Directions (303) 817-3331
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Craig Carroll, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1861479628
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
