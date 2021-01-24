Dr. Craig Cantor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Cantor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Cantor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Dr. Cantor works at
Locations
North Florida Obgyn Associates4203 Belfort Rd Ste 305, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am a former patient with Dr. Khosravi where I met his partner Dr. Cantor. I had to stay in the hospital for a month with placenta previa and he assisted and would see me for visits on occasion. Dr. Cantor is an outstanding physician and since he now has his own practice my daughter totally respects everything he does to insure the safety of all his patients. A+++ doctor
About Dr. Craig Cantor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1588777114
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
