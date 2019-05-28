Overview

Dr. Craig Cannon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cannon works at Orthopedic Sports Medicine Institute in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.