Dr. Craig Canfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Canfield, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Canfield works at
Locations
Urology Associates of the Central Coast116 S Palisade Dr Ste 110, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 349-7133
- 2 3599 Sueldo St Ste 110, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 786-2500
Urology Associates of San Luis Obispo525 Plaza Dr Ste 304, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 349-7133
Coast Urology Services Inc.35 Casa St Ste 370, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 786-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was able to get an appointment on short notice and once there was called into exam room even before I'd finished the new patient paperwork. He listened carefully and was armed with all my relevant test results. He explained my condition and his plan of treatment clearly.
About Dr. Craig Canfield, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1053403774
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- UCSD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canfield works at
Dr. Canfield has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Canfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canfield.
