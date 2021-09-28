Overview

Dr. Craig Cameron, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Cameron works at Champaign Dental Group in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.