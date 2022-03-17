Dr. Craig Camasta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camasta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Camasta, DPM
Dr. Craig Camasta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Village Podiatry Group LLC5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 390, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 237-3668
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have seen Dr.camasta for the first time recently after seeing many other podiatrist prior to that ! He appeared very detail oriented and knowledgeable. I liked his bedside manner ! Hoping that he will be the last one and my issue get resolved.
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Australian College Of Surgery-Podiatrists
- Northlake Regional Medical Center
- Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Camasta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camasta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camasta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camasta has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camasta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Camasta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camasta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camasta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camasta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.