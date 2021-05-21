See All Spine Surgeons in Frederick, MD
Dr. Craig Callewart, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (227)
37 years of experience
Dr. Craig Callewart, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall and White Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Callewart works at Central Maryland Eye Associates - Frederick in Frederick, MD with other offices in Addison, TX, Dallas, TX and Plano, TX.

Locations

    Central Maryland Eye Associates - Frederick
    5283 Corporate Dr Ste 201, Frederick, MD 21703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 271-4585
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Addison
    17051 Dallas Pkwy Ste 420, Addison, TX 75001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 271-4585
    Craig C. Callewart, MD PA
    9101 N Central Expy Ste 360, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 271-4585
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Craig C. Callewart, M.D., P.A.
    411 N Washington Ave Ste 7500, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 271-4585
    Plano Office
    6020 W Parker Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 608-5000

  • Hunt Regional Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
  • White Rock Medical Center

Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Birth Defects
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 227 ratings
    Patient Ratings (227)
    5 Star
    (207)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    May 21, 2021
    pain over 1 year. after referral - surgery. pain free!!!! Diagnosis was spot on, treatment was event free and besides the expeceted soreness after surgery there was no more pain. Your results may vary, but Dr. Callewart will get you to the closest to pain free as possible. He really is skilled and knows his stuff.
    Bruce F. — May 21, 2021
    About Dr. Craig Callewart, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • English, Hungarian and Spanish
    • 1487611620
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • UCLA Med Ctr, Orthopedic Surgery St Luke's Med Ctr, Orthopedic Surgery
    • Case Western Reserve University St Luke's Hospital
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    • Orthopedic Surgery
