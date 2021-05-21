Dr. Callewart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Callewart, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Callewart, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall and White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Callewart works at
Locations
-
1
Central Maryland Eye Associates - Frederick, 5283 Corporate Dr Ste 201, Frederick, MD 21703, (214) 271-4585
-
2
Addison, 17051 Dallas Pkwy Ste 420, Addison, TX 75001, (214) 271-4585
-
3
Craig C. Callewart, MD PA, 9101 N Central Expy Ste 360, Dallas, TX 75231, (214) 271-4585
-
4
Craig C. Callewart, M.D., P.A., 411 N Washington Ave Ste 7500, Dallas, TX 75246, (214) 271-4585
-
5
Plano Office, 6020 W Parker Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093, (972) 608-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
pain over 1 year. after referral - surgery. pain free!!!! Diagnosis was spot on, treatment was event free and besides the expeceted soreness after surgery there was no more pain. Your results may vary, but Dr. Callewart will get you to the closest to pain free as possible. He really is skilled and knows his stuff.
About Dr. Craig Callewart, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hungarian and Spanish
- 1487611620
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- UCLA Med Ctr, Orthopedic Surgery St Luke's Med Ctr, Orthopedic Surgery
- Case Western Reserve University St Luke's Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
