Dr. Craig Burkhart, MD

Dermatology
4 (163)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Craig Burkhart, MD is a Dermatologist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Burkhart works at CRAIG G BURKHART MD INC in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Craig G Burkhart MD Inc
    5600 Monroe St Ste 106B, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 885-3403

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Paramount
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Priority Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 163 ratings
    Patient Ratings (163)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (29)
    May 14, 2022
    Made an appt. to inquire about a spot on my leg. Dr. Burkhart immediate;y determined that it was a tick bite. He gave me the prescribed course of action and a prescription to treat it. He took his time with me and even gave me literature regarding it. I found him to have a great bedside manner, was very personable and relatable! I highly recommend Dr. Burkhart!
    Marilyn E Ford — May 14, 2022
    About Dr. Craig Burkhart, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962405332
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ohio
