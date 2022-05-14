Dr. Craig Burkhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Burkhart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Burkhart, MD is a Dermatologist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Burkhart works at
Locations
Craig G Burkhart MD Inc5600 Monroe St Ste 106B, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 885-3403
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Paramount
- Planned Administration Inc
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Made an appt. to inquire about a spot on my leg. Dr. Burkhart immediate;y determined that it was a tick bite. He gave me the prescribed course of action and a prescription to treat it. He took his time with me and even gave me literature regarding it. I found him to have a great bedside manner, was very personable and relatable! I highly recommend Dr. Burkhart!
About Dr. Craig Burkhart, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1962405332
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Med Coll Of Ohio
