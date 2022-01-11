Dr. Craig Buckles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Buckles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Buckles, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Community Hospital Anderson, Henry Community Health, Reid Health and Riverview Health.
Dr. Buckles works at
Locations
Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Center2210 Jackson St, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 683-3118
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Henry Community Health
- Reid Health
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I Really like Dr.Buckels he is laid back and he knows his Phycology, I've been seeing him for 15yrs now he's great keeps me grounded.??
About Dr. Craig Buckles, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1487689527
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Dr. Buckles works at
