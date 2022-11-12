Dr. Craig Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Brown, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their fellowship with Creighton University Med Center|Creighton University Medical Center
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
SurgOne1400 S Potomac St Ste 120, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0477
-
2
SurgONE PC Colon and Rectal Surgery1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6300, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0478
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Each time that I visited Dr. Craig Brown he made me feel comfortable with his smile, and the greeting, "how are you, buddy?" I have been his patient since 2019, prior to Covid19 & masks. Now, even with the mask, I can tell that he is smiling underneath. Colorectal issues are quite private and having exceptional bedside manners is important. This is why I am so comfortable with Dr. Craig. Also, because of his methodical excellence. I have had two procedures completed with great success. He was not quick to resort to surgery or prescriptions, as he makes decisions very carefully with the patient's best interest and comfort in mind. But, when he does give recommendations, he is direct, but still in a friendly and concerned manner. I did get a second opinion on my last treatment. Dr. Craig was right again! I came right back to his practice. On my last procedure, I'm recovering quite quickly. Dr. Craig checked on me by phone the other day. That was nice!
About Dr. Craig Brown, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1265546410
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Med Center|Creighton University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Destruction of Anal Tumor and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.