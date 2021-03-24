Overview

Dr. Craig Brodsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Brodsky works at Lwis Gotlib Sltzmn Edep & Brdsk in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Dyslipidemia and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.