Dr. Brett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Brett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Brett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Inland Hospital, Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Southern Maine Health Care.
Dr. Brett works at
Locations
-
1
Northern Light Mercy Hospital144 State St, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 879-3770
-
2
Central Maine Heart Associates60 High St, Lewiston, ME 04240 Directions (207) 753-3900
-
3
Yarmouth Express Care385 ROUTE 1, Yarmouth, ME 04096 Directions (207) 535-1200
-
4
Northern Light Mercy Cardiovascular Care195 Fore River Pkwy Ste 460, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 879-3770
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Northern Light Inland Hospital
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
- Southern Maine Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brett?
Super caring and attentive physician. Remembered personal details from previous visits. Clear that he is competent and up to date on best practices. Very smart and savvy in general.
About Dr. Craig Brett, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1841270535
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brett works at
Dr. Brett has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.