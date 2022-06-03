Dr. Craig Brandner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Brandner, DO
Overview
Dr. Craig Brandner, DO is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Dental School and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Brandner works at
Locations
Craig Brandner, DDS2364 Gause Blvd E Ste 102, Slidell, LA 70461 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have total confidence in Dr. Brandner. I was very nervous about my procedure and his friendly gentle manor put me at ease. The staff was personable, insightful and efficient. I highly recommend Dr. Brandner for any oral surgery procedures.
About Dr. Craig Brandner, DO
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1902981921
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brandner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brandner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandner works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.