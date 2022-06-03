See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Slidell, LA
Dr. Craig Brandner, DO

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Craig Brandner, DO is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Dental School and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Brandner works at Craig Brandner, DDS in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Craig Brandner, DDS
    2364 Gause Blvd E Ste 102, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anesthesia
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anesthesia

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 03, 2022
    I have total confidence in Dr. Brandner. I was very nervous about my procedure and his friendly gentle manor put me at ease. The staff was personable, insightful and efficient. I highly recommend Dr. Brandner for any oral surgery procedures.
    LMS — Jun 03, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Craig Brandner, DO
    About Dr. Craig Brandner, DO

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902981921
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State Dental School
