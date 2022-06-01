Dr. Craig Boswell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boswell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Boswell, MD
Dr. Craig Boswell, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.
Bodyaesthetic Plastic Surgery and Skincare969 N Mason Rd Ste 170, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 628-8200Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Dr. Boswell for a breast reduction and I can’t say enough positive things about him and his staff. Dr Boswell was polite and explained everything about the procedure in depth — there was zero pressure, only facts. The day of surgery the nurse staff at BJC West County raved about how great of a surgeon he is. Everyone made me feel very comfortable. Dr Boswell even took the time to call and check in on me on a Sunday of a holiday weekend! I would recommend him to anyone considering cosmetic procedures in the Midwest. Top notch.
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902947799
- San Francisco Drs. John Qwsley, Bernard Alpert
- Barnes Jewish Hosp
- Barnes Jewish Hosp Washington Univ
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Southern Methodist University
