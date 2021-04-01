Dr. Craig Bone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Bone, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Bone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Mount Carmel Hospital.
Dr. Bone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
E Rowan220 E Rowan Ave Ste 100, Spokane, WA 99207 Directions (509) 448-9358
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital and Health Services
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bone?
Very thorough, explained things to me so I would understand. Very straightforward and to the point. Staff is wonderful and very friendly.
About Dr. Craig Bone, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1073668075
Education & Certifications
- U of CA San Diego, UCSD Med Ctr
- Wm Beaumont Army Med Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bone works at
Dr. Bone has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.