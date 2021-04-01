Overview

Dr. Craig Bone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Mount Carmel Hospital.



Dr. Bone works at Spokane Orthopaedics P.L.L.C. in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.