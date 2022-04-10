Dr. Craig Bollig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bollig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Bollig, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Bollig, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Bollig works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School10 Plum St Fl 5, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (212) 257-2569
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bollig?
Dr. Bollig skillfully reconstructed my tongue during my cancer surgery. He is compassionate, as well as, empathetic. He recognizes how invasive this surgery is, and helps makes as tolerable as possible.
About Dr. Craig Bollig, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1518372655
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bollig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bollig using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bollig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bollig works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bollig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bollig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bollig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bollig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.