See All Otolaryngologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Craig Bollig, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Craig Bollig, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Craig Bollig, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. 

Dr. Bollig works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Department of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    10 Plum St Fl 5, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 257-2569

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral Cancer Screening
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Home Sleep Study
Oral Cancer Screening
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bollig?

Apr 10, 2022
Dr. Bollig skillfully reconstructed my tongue during my cancer surgery. He is compassionate, as well as, empathetic. He recognizes how invasive this surgery is, and helps makes as tolerable as possible.
— Apr 10, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Craig Bollig, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Craig Bollig, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bollig to family and friends

Dr. Bollig's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bollig

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Craig Bollig, MD.

About Dr. Craig Bollig, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1518372655
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Craig Bollig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bollig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bollig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bollig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bollig works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Department of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bollig’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bollig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bollig.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bollig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bollig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Craig Bollig, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.