Dr. Craig Blum, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Blum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Daniel Island, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Locations
Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery900 Island Park Dr Ste 202B, Daniel Island, SC 29492 Directions (843) 487-0898
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to think Dr.Blum and his staff For such a great surgery. Everything went very smooth. I was very impressed. If I ever need anything else ever done I will definitely call.
About Dr. Craig Blum, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blum has seen patients for Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.
