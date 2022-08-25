Dr. Craig Best, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Best is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Best, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Craig Best, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer and Rush University Medical Center.
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 243-4244
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Best provided me with a full verbal explanation and illustration of my condition. I felt well cared for and comfortable in asking questions and was well satisfied with his answers. He also gave me recommendations for follow up but did not push. I appreciated his demeanor and kindness. I will follow through as advised and If my problem reoccurs or worsens I will follow up with him as advised.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1316233356
- LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Best has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Best accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Best has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Best has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Best on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Best. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Best.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Best, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Best appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.