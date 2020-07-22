See All Plastic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Craig Berris, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Berris works at Center for Cosmetic Eyelid & Laser Surgery in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Cosmetic Eyelid & Laser Surgery
    77 Scripps Dr Ste 201, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Mercy General Hospital

Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Entropion
  View other providers who treat Stye
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Starmark
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Jul 22, 2020
    I had droopy eyelids and Dr. Berris did an amazing job of making them look young again. The procedure was painless and I recovered within a few days with minimal swelling and no discomfort. I have also received many positive comments from my family and friends about how young my eyes look now. Thank you Dr. Berris.
    Soheil Loghmanpour — Jul 22, 2020
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1073538104
    • University of Texas
    • UCLA Medical Center
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
