Dr. Craig Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Berger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Berger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Berger works at
Locations
-
1
Bay Area Eye Institue3242 Cove Bend Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 265-6940
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
As a patient of Dr. Craig Berger, I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for an Ophthalmologist. He is absolutely the best in eye care. This summer, he removed a cataract in my left eye and a few weeks later, he removed a cataract in my right eye. My eyesight has drastically improved in both eyes and I am delighted with the outcome. The care which he provides is outstanding. In this day where “mega” practices seem to rule, it is nice to have an eye doctor who knows your name and not your insurance number.
About Dr. Craig Berger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1023031788
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital
- Mayo Clinic
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Keratoconus and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.