Dr. Craig Berger, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (63)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Craig Berger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Berger works at Bay Area Eye Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Keratoconus and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bay Area Eye Institue
    3242 Cove Bend Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 (813) 265-6940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Keratoconus
Stye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Keratoconus
Stye

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wrong Power Intraocular Lens Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 07, 2022
    As a patient of Dr. Craig Berger, I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for an Ophthalmologist. He is absolutely the best in eye care. This summer, he removed a cataract in my left eye and a few weeks later, he removed a cataract in my right eye. My eyesight has drastically improved in both eyes and I am delighted with the outcome. The care which he provides is outstanding. In this day where “mega” practices seem to rule, it is nice to have an eye doctor who knows your name and not your insurance number.
    About Dr. Craig Berger, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023031788
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University Hospital
    • Mayo Clinic
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    • University of Florida
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berger works at Bay Area Eye Institute in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Berger’s profile.

    Dr. Berger has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Keratoconus and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

