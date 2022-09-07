Overview

Dr. Craig Berger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Berger works at Bay Area Eye Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Keratoconus and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.