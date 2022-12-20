Dr. Craig Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Berg, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Berg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Locations
Axis Spine Clinic800 Cross Pointe Rd Ste I, Columbus, OH 43230 Directions (614) 432-8208
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
dr berg was very nice, knowledgeable, and prompt
About Dr. Craig Berg, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery. SUNY. University at Buffalo
- Ohio State University
- United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Co
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
