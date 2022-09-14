Dr. Craig Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Bennett, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Bennett, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Ca San Francisco School Of Med and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Locations
LifeBridge Health Sports Medicine Institute-Foundry Row10084 Reisterstown Rd Ste 300A, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 601-7529Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maryland Physicians Care
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bennett took the time to explain all available procedures and made sure I understood each option. He spoke clearly in terms I could understand and thoroughly answered all of my questions about pre-op, surgery and recovery. I highly recommend Dr. Bennett.
About Dr. Craig Bennett, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UPMC Ctr Sport Med
- Emory University
- University Of Ca San Francisco School Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
