Overview

Dr. Craig Bennett, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Ca San Francisco School Of Med and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Bennett works at LifeBridge Health at Foundry Row in Owings Mills, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.