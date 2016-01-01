Dr. Beach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Beach, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Beach, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Locations
- 1 2214 5th Ave Unit 1, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions (855) 550-6463
- 2 1991 Crocker Rd Ste 600A, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (855) 550-6463
3
San Ysidro Health Pharmacy-chc Ocean View3177 Ocean View Blvd, San Diego, CA 92113 Directions (619) 595-4400
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Craig Beach, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1659561173
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
