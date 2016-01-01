Overview

Dr. Craig Batley, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berlin, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Thedacare Medical Center Berlin.



Dr. Batley works at ThedaCare Physicians Eastridge in Berlin, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.