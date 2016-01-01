See All General Dentists in Independence, MO
Dr. Craig Bahr, DMD

Dentistry
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Craig Bahr, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Independence, MO. 

Dr. Bahr works at Smile Spot Independence in Independence, MO with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Smile Spot Independence
    651 E Us Highway 24, Independence, MO 64050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 403-3568
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Smile Spot Midtown Dentistry for Kids and Orthodontics
    3315 Gillham Plz, Kansas City, MO 64109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 756-2273
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    The Smile Spot Springfield Dentistry for Kids & Orthodontics
    1324 E Montclair St, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 222-3580
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    The Smile Spot Waldo Dentistry for Kids & Orthodontics
    8043 Wornall Rd Ste 203, Kansas City, MO 64114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 403-3567
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Dental Implant
Dentures
Back Pain
Dental Implant
Dentures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Craig Bahr, DMD

    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447370457
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Bahr, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bahr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bahr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

