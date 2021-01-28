Dr. Craig Astle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Astle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Astle, MD
Dr. Craig Astle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Southern Utah Womens Health Center PC295 S 1470 E Ste 200, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 628-1662
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Just the best, both his bedside manor and knowledge. I am new to the area and so happy I found Dr. Astle. I had surgery a week ago. I felt fully taken care of by him, the nurses and the anesthesiologist, Dr. Allen. I am so confident in his care.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Dr. Astle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Astle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Astle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Astle has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Astle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Astle speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Astle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Astle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Astle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Astle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.