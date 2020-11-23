Dr. Craig Assenmacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assenmacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Assenmacher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Craig Assenmacher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
ProMedica Physicians Assenmacher Orthopaedics - Toledo2865 N Reynolds Rd Ste 160, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 578-7038
Ryan M Szepiela MD2751 Bay Park Dr Ste 201, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 690-8811
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
He treated my rotator cuff with surgery to scope it, followed by physical therapy.
About Dr. Craig Assenmacher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1477615292
- University Of Sydney
- Stony Brook University
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Orthopedic Surgery
