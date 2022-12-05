Overview

Dr. Craig Amshel, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Amshel works at Absolute Surgical Specialists in Tampa, FL with other offices in Ruskin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.