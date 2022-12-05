Dr. Craig Amshel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amshel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Amshel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Amshel, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Amshel works at
Locations
-
1
Advent Surgical Center5013 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 633-0081
-
2
Absolute Surgical Specialists Pllc1046 Cypress Village Blvd, Ruskin, FL 33573 Directions (813) 633-0081Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- EmblemHealth
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amshel?
I have had 2 operations with Dr, Amshel and consider him an excellent Doctor
About Dr. Craig Amshel, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356339675
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amshel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amshel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amshel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amshel works at
Dr. Amshel has seen patients for Hernia, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amshel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amshel speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Amshel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amshel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amshel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amshel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.