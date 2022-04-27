Dr. Albert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Albert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Albert, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Guadalajara School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Albert works at
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - San Juan Capistrano31001 Rancho Viejo Rd Ste 200, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Albert is the greatest Doctor I have ever seen; he’s thorough and addresses all issues in one appointment. Truly an amazing Doctor. Thank you
About Dr. Craig Albert, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881684405
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California Medical Center- Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital|University of Southern California Medical Center- Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital|University of Southern California Medical Center- Presbyterian Intercommunit
- University Southern California Medical Center Los Angeles County
- University of Guadalajara School of Medicine
