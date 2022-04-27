Overview

Dr. Craig Albert, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Guadalajara School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Albert works at MemorialCare Medical Group in San Juan Capistrano, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.