Dr. Craig Aaronson, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Craig Aaronson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Reedley.

Dr. Aaronson works at Craig R Aaronson DPM in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion Surgery and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stewart Integrative Psychological Services Inc
    6235 N Fresno St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 289-7684

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Reedley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Foot Sprain

Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    I have had nothing but friendly and professional experiences with the Dr. and his staff.
    Feb 17, 2022
    About Dr. Craig Aaronson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407896517
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Aaronson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aaronson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aaronson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aaronson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aaronson works at Craig R Aaronson DPM in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Aaronson’s profile.

    Dr. Aaronson has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion Surgery and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aaronson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Aaronson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aaronson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aaronson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aaronson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

