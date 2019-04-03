Dr. Coy Gammage Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gammage Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Coy Gammage Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Coy Gammage Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
1
Oncology Associates1162 Oliver Rd Ste 7, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 325-7007
2
Oncology Associates of Monroe411 Calypso St Ste 200, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 325-7007
3
St Francis Medical Center Inc309 Jackson St, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 966-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and compassionate. My husband refused to see anyone else. Would recommend to family and friends
About Dr. Coy Gammage Jr, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1871590711
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gammage Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gammage Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gammage Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gammage Jr has seen patients for Leukocytosis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gammage Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gammage Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gammage Jr.
