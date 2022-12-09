Dr. Yau has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courtney Yau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Courtney Yau, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas, Ascension Seton Williamson, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.
Dr. Yau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology-Round Rock North301 Seton Pkwy Ste 104, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 687-2300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Round Rock2410 Round Rock Ave Ste 150, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 341-8724Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Texas Oncology-Harker Heights800 W Central Texas Expy Ste 305, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Directions (512) 687-2300
-
4
Texas Oncology-Georgetown1500 Rivery Blvd Ste 2215, Georgetown, TX 78628 Directions (512) 688-5579Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Central Texas
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yau?
Dr. Yau explains all issue in office meeting. Dr. Yau Showns explains drug options. Always a good visit. The PAs also great to meet with.
About Dr. Courtney Yau, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487812590
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yau works at
Dr. Yau has seen patients for Pancytopenia, Secondary Malignancies and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yau speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Yau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.