Dr. Courtney Winston, DPM
Overview
Dr. Courtney Winston, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine.
Locations
Upperline Healthcare PC1976 Gadsden Hwy Ste 101, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 822-8038
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Courtney Winston, DPM
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dr. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- Xavier University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winston accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Winston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winston.
