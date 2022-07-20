See All Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Courtney White, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Courtney White, MD

Neurology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Courtney White, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. White works at Neurology Associates of Jefferson in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Associates of Jefferson
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. White?

Jul 20, 2022
Dr. White was personable, friendly, thoughtful, and empathetic. I felt heard and listened to about my past experience with physicians not listening to me about migraines and cervical spine issues. I was not rushed through my appointment, instead talked to like a human. She was kind and warm, we went through home care, medications, and holistic ways to help get me through a better quality of life with migraines. I recommend anyone who suffers from migraines come and see her. Anyone who feels unheard or misdiagnosed with neck and head pains, come see her, she is life changing.
Jen — Jul 20, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Courtney White, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Courtney White, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. White to family and friends

Dr. White's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. White

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Courtney White, MD.

About Dr. Courtney White, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 6 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1356705263
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Fellowship
Residency
  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Residency
Medical Education
  • George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Courtney White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. White works at Neurology Associates of Jefferson in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. White’s profile.

Dr. White has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Courtney White, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.