Dr. Courtney Wedel, DDS
Dr. Courtney Wedel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Edmond, OK.
Cross Timbers Family Dental3152 S Broadway # 200, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 289-4336
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
For people who deal with high anxiety/panic attacks already, maybe preventing you from even going to the dentist, Dr. Wedel is where you can go anyway as scared or anxious as you are, I can go anyway and her presence is calm, and kind, and understanding and encouraging; her knowledge, education and passion for what she does is evident as well making her a good fit for every person and every need.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1801167663
Dr. Wedel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wedel accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wedel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wedel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wedel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wedel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wedel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wedel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.