Dr. Courtney Voelker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Courtney Voelker, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Providence Saint John's Health Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Pacific Head and Neck11645 Wilshire Blvd Ste 600, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 477-5558Saturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
- City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Voelker always take the time to answer all my questions and explain things in a friendly, easy to understand manner.
- Neurotology
- English
- 1619173267
- House Ear Clinic Los Angeles
- Washington University of St. Louis / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Voelker has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voelker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
